|
|
BUTT Keith Martin MRCVS. Veterinary Surgeon at Kynance Mews, died peacefully on 4th April 2019, aged 82.Beloved husband, father, stepfather and grandfather. The funeral service will take place on 18th April 2019, at noon, St Paul's Knightsbridge, WiltonPlace, SW1. All are welcome. Family flowers only. Our grateful thanks and any donations to the Royal Trinity Hospice, Clapham for their exceptional care, c/o Chelsea Funeral Directors, 260b Fulham Road, SW10 9EL. Tel: 020 7352 0008.
Published in The Times on Apr. 12, 2019