Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chelsea Funeral Directors (Chelsea)
260b Fulham Road
London, City of London SW10 9EL
020 7352 0008
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith BUTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Martin BUTT MRCVS

Obituary Condolences

Keith Martin BUTT MRCVS Obituary
BUTT Keith Martin MRCVS. Veterinary Surgeon at Kynance Mews, died peacefully on 4th April 2019, aged 82.Beloved husband, father, stepfather and grandfather. The funeral service will take place on 18th April 2019, at noon, St Paul's Knightsbridge, WiltonPlace, SW1. All are welcome. Family flowers only. Our grateful thanks and any donations to the Royal Trinity Hospice, Clapham for their exceptional care, c/o Chelsea Funeral Directors, 260b Fulham Road, SW10 9EL. Tel: 020 7352 0008.
Published in The Times on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chelsea Funeral Directors (Chelsea)
Download Now