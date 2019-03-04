Home

Dr. Lilias Margaret Agnes "Sue" ALEXANDER

ALEXANDER Dr Lilias Margaret Agnes (Sue) (née Munro) of Knighton, Leicester, passed away peacefully at home on February 14th 2019, aged 89. Much-loved mother of Diana, Hugh, James and Robert, and grandmother to Ewan, Jack, Isla, Robyn, Dafydd and James. Funeral to be held at St Mary Magdalen, Church Lane, Knighton, Leicester, on Monday 11th March at 11am, followed by a private interment. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to LOROS, via Ginns and Gutteridge Funeral Directors, 13 Main Street, Evington, Leicester, LE5 6DN. Tel: 0116 2734684
Published in The Times on Mar. 4, 2019
