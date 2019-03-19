Home

Jerrett Life Celebration Centre
8088 Yonge Street
Thornhill, ON L4J1W3
(905) 889-8889
Margaret DENNIS
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
18:00
Jubilee United Church,
40 Underhill Drive,
Toronto, ON
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
18:30
Jubilee United Church,
40 Underhill Drive
Toronto, ON
DENNIS Margaret (née Greenwood) died suddenly on 8th March 2019, surrounded by family in Toronto, Canada. She had just celebrated her 88th birthday. Loving mother to Martin, Chris, Clare and Megan. Beloved mother-­in-­Law to Melanie (Martin), Jacquie (Chris), and James (Megan). Proud 'Gramagee' to George and Ralph (Martin), Patrick and Charlie (Chris), Phoebe and Sophie (Megan), Nina and Tia (James). Dearest sister to Josephine and Patricia. She was born 25th February 1931 to Albert and Elizabeth Greenwood in Blackburn, Lancashire. She married John Dennis in November 1955. (Divorced 1975). They had four children, Martin, Chris, Clare and Megan. Al Lewis, long time sweetheart passed away 2013. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday 23rd March, at Jubilee United Church, 40 Underhill Drive, Toronto, at 6pm, with a reception to follow. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.jerrettlife.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.pbs.org.
Published in The Times on Mar. 19, 2019
