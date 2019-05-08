|
ELLISON Mary Joy (née East) died in France on 25th April, aged 81, following a stroke. For 49 happy years the beloved wife of Ian. Sometime at Sutton High School, Mobil Oil, Gallahers, De Beers Industrial Diamonds and 3M. Also at Ascot, Beedon Hill and Sérignac-Péboudou. Pianist and lover of clothes, cats, dogs and horses. Thanksgiving and burial at noon, on 14th May, at Memorial Woodlands, Earthcott Road, Alveston, Bristol, BS35 3TA. Coffee from 11.15am. No flowers or mourning clothes please. For donations (if you wish) to Blue Cross, help with transport, etc tel: 01454 414999 or leave a message with [email protected]
Published in The Times on May 8, 2019