DE SOISSONS Maurice passed away peacefully on 8th February 2019, aged 91 years, at The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping house. Author of fiction and non fiction books, great defender of nature and it's importance. Dear widower of Patricia, dearest father of Claire, Owen and Oliver, grandfather of Rose, great-grandfather of Owen and Emily. Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Burnham Deepdale, on Tuesday 5th March, at 1pm, followed by interment in the churchyard, family flowers only please, donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, may be made at the service or sent to, John Lincoln F/D's, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton, Norfolk. You are all most welcome after the service to the Village Hall for refreshments.
Published in The Times on Feb. 27, 2019