Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Lincoln Funeral Directors (Hunstanton, Kings Lynn)
40 Greevegate
Hunstanton, Norfolk PE36 6AG
01485 534421
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice DE SOISSONS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice DE SOISSONS

Obituary Condolences

Maurice DE SOISSONS Obituary
DE SOISSONS Maurice passed away peacefully on 8th February 2019, aged 91 years, at The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping house. Author of fiction and non fiction books, great defender of nature and it's importance. Dear widower of Patricia, dearest father of Claire, Owen and Oliver, grandfather of Rose, great-grandfather of Owen and Emily. Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Burnham Deepdale, on Tuesday 5th March, at 1pm, followed by interment in the churchyard, family flowers only please, donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, may be made at the service or sent to, John Lincoln F/D's, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton, Norfolk. You are all most welcome after the service to the Village Hall for refreshments.
Published in The Times on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.