Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael GRIFFITHS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Arthur Lumley GRIFFITHS

Obituary Condolences

Michael Arthur Lumley GRIFFITHS Obituary
GRIFFITHS, Michael Arthur Lumley MA (Oxon) of North Curry, died peacefully at home, surrounded by family and friends on 10th June 2019, aged 72 years. The funeral service will be held at the Parish Church of St Peter and St Paul, North Curry, on Tuesday 25th June, at 2.30pm. No flowers by request, donations in Michael's memory may be given for SSAFA. Marie Curie Cancer Support or St Margaret's Hospice and sent to the Funeral Directors, Crescent Funeral Services, The Old Coach House, Crescent Park, Taunton, TA1 4ED
Published in The Times on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.