GRIFFITHS, Michael Arthur Lumley MA (Oxon) of North Curry, died peacefully at home, surrounded by family and friends on 10th June 2019, aged 72 years. The funeral service will be held at the Parish Church of St Peter and St Paul, North Curry, on Tuesday 25th June, at 2.30pm. No flowers by request, donations in Michael's memory may be given for SSAFA. Marie Curie Cancer Support or St Margaret's Hospice and sent to the Funeral Directors, Crescent Funeral Services, The Old Coach House, Crescent Park, Taunton, TA1 4ED
Published in The Times on June 20, 2019