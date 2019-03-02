|
|
MICHAEL BAMBER
Michael passed away on 10th February 2019, 2019, in Safaga Born Southporton 25th March 1939. Former CEO at Ricard Ellis SA. Previously Partner at Richard Elis International Officer of the Order of the British Empire(OBE) Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors(FRICS). Beloved husband of Dominique, loving father to James,Anna and Isabelle, devoted stepfather to Francois-Guillaume and Aymar and grandfather to Ebba,Audrey, Alice and Olivia. A beautiful funeral ceremony was held on 2nd February 2019,at 2019, the Abbey of Notre-Dame de La Cambre n Brussels surrounded by his family and friends. Condolences to [email protected]
Published in The Times on Mar. 2, 2019