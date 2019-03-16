Home

BROWN Michael David Meredith died peacefully on 9th March 2019, aged 82 years. Devoted husband of Diana, loving father to Hugo, adored grandfather of Laura, much-loved brother, uncle and friend. Funeral service to take place at St John the Baptist Church, Burford, Oxfordshire, OX18 4RY, on Friday 22nd March, at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Kate's Home Nursing or Sobell House may be sent c/o Peter Smith & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, 135 Burwell Drive, Witney, Oxon, OX28 5LP. Tel: 01993 702000.
Published in The Times on Mar. 16, 2019
