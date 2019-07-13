|
|
EDWARDS Michael Henry Masset
RIBA of Godalming and Pembroke died
peacefully on 6th July 2019, after a
short illness. Beloved husband of
Frances, devoted father of William,
Lewis and Siân, adoring grandfather of
Georgina and Hugo and affectionate
brother of Frances. Funeral to be held
at The Church of St Peter and St Paul,
Godalming, on 30th July, at 2pm.
Family flowers only. Donations, if
desired, to The Pembroke Town Walls
Trust via J Gorringe & Son Funeral
Directors, 55 Hare Lane, Godalming,
GU7 3EF. Tel: 01483 416403.
Published in The Times on July 13, 2019