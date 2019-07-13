Home

Michael Henry Masset EDWARDS

Michael Henry Masset EDWARDS Obituary
EDWARDS Michael Henry Masset RIBA of Godalming and Pembroke died peacefully on 6th July 2019, after a short illness. Beloved husband of Frances, devoted father of William, Lewis and Siân, adoring grandfather of Georgina and Hugo and affectionate brother of Frances. Funeral to be held at The Church of St Peter and St Paul, Godalming, on 30th July, at 2pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Pembroke Town Walls Trust via J Gorringe & Son Funeral Directors, 55 Hare Lane, Godalming, GU7 3EF. Tel: 01483 416403.
Published in The Times on July 13, 2019
