AIKEN Michael Patrick MBE died suddenly on 24th March 2019, aged 80. Beloved husband of Sigi, much-loved father of Alexander, Ralph and the late Fabian. Father-in-law to Sonja, Annette and Anna and adored grandfather of Oona, Kiefer, Astrid, Joshua and Sevasti. Funeral service to take place at St John the Baptist Church, Penshurst, Kent, on Tuesday 9th April, at 12.30pm. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Family Flowers. Donations if desired, may be made to St John the Baptist Church Penshurst, c/o H J Johnston & Son Funeral Directors, Rogues Hill Lodge, Penshurst TN11 8BB. Tel: 01892 870372.
Published in The Times on Apr. 2, 2019