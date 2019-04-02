Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael AIKEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MBE Michael Patrick AIKEN

Obituary Condolences

MBE Michael Patrick AIKEN Obituary
AIKEN Michael Patrick MBE died suddenly on 24th March 2019, aged 80. Beloved husband of Sigi, much-loved father of Alexander, Ralph and the late Fabian. Father-in-law to Sonja, Annette and Anna and adored grandfather of Oona, Kiefer, Astrid, Joshua and Sevasti. Funeral service to take place at St John the Baptist Church, Penshurst, Kent, on Tuesday 9th April, at 12.30pm. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Family Flowers. Donations if desired, may be made to St John the Baptist Church Penshurst, c/o H J Johnston & Son Funeral Directors, Rogues Hill Lodge, Penshurst TN11 8BB. Tel: 01892 870372.
Published in The Times on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.