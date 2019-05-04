|
|
Niall died suddenly on 23rd
April 2019, aged 49. Precious and dearly
loved fiancée of Gemma. Beloved son
of Linda and the late Don, dearest
brother of Kate and adored uncle of
Georgina, Livy and Thomas. Much-loved
by Leah and his dear Ruby. A dear and
special friend to so many. His funeral
service will take place at Weymouth
Crematorium, Dorset, on Friday 24th
May, at 3.15pm. Family flowers only
please but donations can be made in for
Sidmouth Lifeboat or Dorset &
Somerset Air Ambulance via
www.rose-funeral.co.uk.
Published in The Times on May 4, 2019