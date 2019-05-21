|
BROWN Nicholas Gordon passed away peacefully on 2nd May 2019, aged 58 years. Loving husband of Bernardine Brown née Lam and father of Natasha, Stephanie, and Amanda. Nicholas was a caring son and brother, dutiful husband, and respected father, always kind, knowledgeable, and humorous. Funeral service to take place in the Hampden Chapel, Chilterns Crematorium, Amersham, Bucks, on Friday 24th May 2019, at 1.15pm. Enquiries to Wright Funeral Services. Tel: 01494 863101.
Published in The Times on May 21, 2019