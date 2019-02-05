Home

DESMOND Pat on 29th January 2019, aged 84, passed away peacefully at Foxearth Care Home in Suffolk. Loving husband of Kay, father of Sally and Katie, grandfather of Jack, Ned, Matthew and Jacob and great-grandfather to Oscar. The funeral to celebrate Pats life will be held on 15th February, at 12pm, at St Michaels Church, Framlingham, Suffolk, followed by a reception at Hintlesham Hall Hotel, Hintlesham, Suffolk. All family, friends andprofessional colleagues are welcome to attend. The family request no flowers but rather donations to Alzheimer's Research to be sent c/o Moore Bros Funeral Directors, No 5 Woodbridge Road Framlingham, Suffolk. IP13 9LL. Enquiries c/o Moore Bros, tel: 01728723448.
Published in The Times on Feb. 5, 2019
