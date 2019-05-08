Home

Patricia Frances CORRIGAN

Patricia Frances CORRIGAN Obituary
CORRIGAN Patricia Frances passed away peacefully on 26th April 2019, aged 85, in her sleep. Much-loved and loving daughter of the late Thomas and Renee, sister of Tom, sister-in-law of Sally, aunt of Caroline and Linda, great aunt of Matthew, Jack and Megan. Funeral on Friday 31st May, at 11.30am, at St John the Baptist Church, Dale Road, Purley, Surrey CR8 2EF. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Raphael's Hospice c/o W A Trulove, 107 Stafford Road, Wallington, SM6 9DP.
Published in The Times on May 8, 2019
