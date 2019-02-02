Home

Patricia Mary "Pat" James Obituary
JAMES Patricia 'Pat' Mary died peacefully on 25th January 2019, at Priory Paddocks Nursing Home in Suffolk, aged 96. Much-loved wife of the late Ivor Douglas James, mother of David and Paul, grandmother of Sebastian and friend to many. Funeral will be held at All Saints in Darsham, Suffolk, I P17 3QD, on Tuesday 19th February, at 2pm. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the RNLI or Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, c/o Tony Brown's Funeral Service, Saxmundham, I P17 1EH. A memorial service will take place at a later date at All Saints in Penarth.
Published in The Times on Feb. 2, 2019
