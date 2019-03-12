Home

BANKS Peter died on 2nd March 2019, much ­loved husband and best friend of Diana and dearly loved father of David, Samantha and Fiona. Beloved Pappi to his eight grandchildren. Past President of the British and International Association of Maxillofacial Surgery. Retired Consultant Surgeon, Queen Victoria Hospital, East Grinstead. Funeral to be held at St Swithun's Parish Church, East Grinstead, on Thursday 28th March, at 2pm. No flowers please, but donations, if desired to www.impact.org.uk.
Published in The Times on Mar. 12, 2019
