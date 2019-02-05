|
BURNS Peter 'Bobby' died on 27th January. Loving husband of Judy, devoted father of Jonathan, Suzie, David, Gillian, and grandfather to Joseph, Daniel, Rosie, Josh, Sam and Tessa. Funeral on 14th February, at noon, at Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception, Bells Lane, Stubbington, Hants, P014 2PL. Private burial. Family flowers only. Donations to the British Heart Foundation can be made to AH Freemantle Undertakers, 46 South Street, Titchfield, Hants, P014 4DY.
Published in The Times on Feb. 5, 2019