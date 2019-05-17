Home

Philip Edward BARNES

BARNES Philip Edward of Yoxford, Suffolk, passed away on 5th May 2019, at home aged 67 years. Freeman of the Worshipful Company of Goldsmiths, master Engraver and Enameller. A much-loved and generous-hearted man, whose passion and wry wit brought joy to so many. Funeral service to be held at Waveney Memorial Park, Ellough, Thursday 23rd May 2019, 3pm. No flowers please, however, donations may be made in memory of Phil direct to St Elizabeth Hospice, Ipswich.
Published in The Times on May 17, 2019
