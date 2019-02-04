|
COLE Philip John Aged 100 years. Died peacefully in his sleep on 11th January 2019. Dearest husband of the late Ruby and proud father to the late Alison. A successful ophthalmic optician, Philip was awarded the OBE for his work involving the foundation of the British College of Ophthalmic Opticians. The funeral will be held at Chelmsford crematorium,at 2.30pm, on Wednesday 13th February 2019. Family flowers only please, but donations to "Leukaemia Research" will be gratefully received. All enquiries to Janet C Davies Funeral Directors, Victoria House, Trews Gardens, Kelvedon, Essex CO5 9A0. Tel: 01376 573691.
Published in The Times on Feb. 4, 2019