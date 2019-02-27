|
COOK Raymond Dennis 05.03.33 - 18.02.19. It is with great sadness we have to announce that Ray passed away at home on the 18th February 2019. Loving husband to Barbara, father to Jenny and Graham and grandfather to Jordan and Jake. He will be greatly missed and touched the hearts of many. The funeral is to be held on Friday 8th March, with a Committal at Grantham Crematorium, NG31 9DT, at 9.30am, followed by a thanksgiving service for Ray's life at 2pm, at St Guthlac's Church, Stathern, LE14 4HB, and refreshments at Paul's Restaurant, Bottesford, NG13 0BW. Family flowers only, with donations in aid of The British Heart Foundation and Ward 10 Renal Unit, at Leicester General Hospital. Any cheques should be made payable to the Funeral Directors, William Roberts & Sons, Bottesford, NG13 0BZ.
Published in The Times on Feb. 27, 2019