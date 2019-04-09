Home

BRANDT Richard peacefully at home, on 5th April 2019, in his 90th year. Beloved husband of Margaret for nearly 55 years, father of Edmund, Charlotte and William and grandfather of five. Formerly of Grant Thornton and Save the Children Fund. Requiem mass at noon, 29th April, at St Mary's Ryde, IOW, and memorial service on same date at 4pm, St Peter's Seaview, with all welcome to attend either. No flowers please, but donations may be made in his name to Cardinal Hume Centre, London, SW1, or Save the Children.
Published in The Times on Apr. 9, 2019
