Prof Richard D. "Dick" CHAMBERS FRS

Prof Richard D. "Dick" CHAMBERS FRS Obituary
PROF RICHARD D CHAMBERS, FRS Dick Chambers, Emeritus Professor of Chemistry at the University of Durham, much loved husband of the late Anne Chambers, father of Mark and the late Louise, and beloved grandfather to Dan, Ben, Alexa and Jack, died peacefully on 18th April 2019. His funeral will be at St Cuthbert's Anglican Church, North Road, Durham, DH1 4NH, on Friday 17th May, at 2pm. No flowers please, but donations in Dick's memory can be made to the Salvation Army via: justgiving.com/fundraising/MarkChambers21
Published in The Times on May 3, 2019
