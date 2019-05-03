|
|
PROF RICHARD D
CHAMBERS, FRS
Dick Chambers, Emeritus
Professor of Chemistry at the
University of Durham, much loved
husband of the late Anne
Chambers, father of Mark and the
late Louise, and beloved
grandfather to Dan, Ben, Alexa
and Jack, died peacefully on 18th
April 2019.
His funeral will be at St Cuthbert's
Anglican Church, North Road,
Durham, DH1 4NH, on Friday 17th
May, at 2pm. No flowers please,
but donations in Dick's memory
can be made to the Salvation
Army via:
justgiving.com/fundraising/MarkChambers21
Published in The Times on May 3, 2019