ELLIS Richard Henry died peacefully at home on 20th March 2019, just into his 70th year. Adored husband of Susa, beloved father of Nancy, Laura and Charlotte. A private cremation will take place prior to a thanksgiving service at 2pm, at St Andrew's Church, Sedbergh, on Friday 29th March. Immediate family flowers only. Donations in memory of Richard to the RNLI. All enquiries to J.J. Martin Funeral Directors, 1 Long Lane, Sedbergh, Cumbria, LA10 5AL. Tel: 01539620130.
Published in The Times on Mar. 26, 2019