Home

POWERED BY

Services
J J Martin Funeral Services (Sedbergh)
1 Long Lane
Sedbergh, Cumbria LA10 5AL
015396 25334
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard ELLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Henry ELLIS

Obituary Condolences

Richard Henry ELLIS Obituary
ELLIS Richard Henry died peacefully at home on 20th March 2019, just into his 70th year. Adored husband of Susa, beloved father of Nancy, Laura and Charlotte. A private cremation will take place prior to a thanksgiving service at 2pm, at St Andrew's Church, Sedbergh, on Friday 29th March. Immediate family flowers only. Donations in memory of Richard to the RNLI. All enquiries to J.J. Martin Funeral Directors, 1 Long Lane, Sedbergh, Cumbria, LA10 5AL. Tel: 01539620130.
Published in The Times on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.