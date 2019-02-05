|
GRIFFITHS Richard Millward on 26th January 2019, Born 13th June 1925. Now with his adored wife, Jean, having been a loving and devoted husband for 58 years. Will be sorely missed by his family and the many friends whose lives he enriched. Service at The Chilterns Crematorium, Amersham, on Tuesday 12th February, at 11.30am. Flowers or donations in memory of Richard to Brain Tumour Research or Fleet Air Arm Officers Association Scholarship Trust, c/o Arnold Funeral Services, 38 Oak End Way, Gerrards Cross, SL9 8BR, tel: 01753 891892.
Published in The Times on Feb. 5, 2019