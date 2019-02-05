Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arnold Funeral Service Ltd (Gerrards Cross)
38 Oak End Way
Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire SL9 8BR
01753 891892
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Griffiths
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Millward Griffiths

Obituary Condolences

Richard Millward Griffiths Obituary
GRIFFITHS Richard Millward on 26th January 2019, Born 13th June 1925. Now with his adored wife, Jean, having been a loving and devoted husband for 58 years. Will be sorely missed by his family and the many friends whose lives he enriched. Service at The Chilterns Crematorium, Amersham, on Tuesday 12th February, at 11.30am. Flowers or donations in memory of Richard to Brain Tumour Research or Fleet Air Arm Officers Association Scholarship Trust, c/o Arnold Funeral Services, 38 Oak End Way, Gerrards Cross, SL9 8BR, tel: 01753 891892.
Published in The Times on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arnold Funeral Service Ltd (Gerrards Cross)
Download Now