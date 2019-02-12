Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roger SPURLING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Julian SPURLING

Obituary Condolences

Roger Julian SPURLING Obituary
SPURLING Roger Julian died peacefully on 5th February 2019, aged 86. Much loved and admired by all his family and friends, especially by his wife Susan (née Callingham), his late wife Rosemary (née Giggins), sisters Felicity and Elisabeth, sons Julian, Johnnie and Adrian and their wives, stepdaughter Nicky, and all his grandchildren and step grandchildren. A Service to celebrate his Life to be held at Withyham Church, East Sussex, TN7 4BA, at 2.30pm, on Wednesday 20th February and followed by a reception at the Spa Hotel, Tunbridge Wells, TN4 8XJ. No flowers but donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society.
Published in The Times on Feb. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.