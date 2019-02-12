|
|
SPURLING Roger Julian died peacefully on 5th February 2019, aged 86. Much loved and admired by all his family and friends, especially by his wife Susan (née Callingham), his late wife Rosemary (née Giggins), sisters Felicity and Elisabeth, sons Julian, Johnnie and Adrian and their wives, stepdaughter Nicky, and all his grandchildren and step grandchildren. A Service to celebrate his Life to be held at Withyham Church, East Sussex, TN7 4BA, at 2.30pm, on Wednesday 20th February and followed by a reception at the Spa Hotel, Tunbridge Wells, TN4 8XJ. No flowers but donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society.
Published in The Times on Feb. 12, 2019