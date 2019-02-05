|
|
RIGBY Roger Macbeth passed away peacefully on 19th January aged 96, in Shaftesbury. Much-loved husband of the late Patricia Tufnell, father of Melissa and Tanya, and devoted grandfather of India, lona, Amber and William. Memorial service at St James' Church, Ansty, Wiltshire, SP3 5QB, at 11.45am, on 6th April, followed by a celebratory lunch. No flowers please. Return transport for those coming by train to Tisbury is available. All enquiries to tel: 01747 820444.
Published in The Times on Feb. 5, 2019