PILCHER Rosamunde OBE (née Scott) on 6th February 2019, aged 94. Authoress, dear wife of the late Graham Pilcher MC, loving mother of Fiona, Robin, Pippa and Mark, remarkable mother-in-law to Richard, Will, Kirsty and Jess, legend grandmother and 'Dondie' to Julian, Oliver, William, Max, Alice, Tamsin, Hugo, Jamie, Caitlin, Florence, Lola, Iona, Lalage and Archie, and the proudest of great-grandmothers to seventeen of their offspring. There will be a private family funeral, followed by a memorial celebration in April, the date and venue of which will be announced later.
Published in The Times on Feb. 12, 2019