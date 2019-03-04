|
GILBERT Ruth Joyce passed away peacefully at her home, 12 Haverfield Gardens, Kew, on 20th February, aged 99. After being educated at St Pauls School, London, Ruth joined the WRNS at the outbreak of WW2 and served as an officer in the defence department, being involved in the planning offices of the D Day landings. She had a long career with Shell oil following the war and unusually in those times spent many exciting tours in Iran. Ruth remained very active in her retirement, leading a full and happy life. Her funeral will take place at St Annes Church, Kew, on 20th March, at 12.30pm, followed by a committal at Mortlake Crematorium.
Published in The Times on Mar. 4, 2019