Sheila (Broodbank) BRADSHAW

Sheila (Broodbank) BRADSHAW Obituary
BRADSHAW Sheila (née Broodbank) died peacefully after a long illness but only a short period of hospice care on 3rd March 2019, aged 69. Loving and dearly loved wife, mum, gran and sister. Thanksgiving service to be held at All Saints' Church, Hursley on Friday 22nd March 2019, at 1pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to Royal Trinity Hospice who cared for her so kindly in her last few weeks via https://sheila-bradshaw.muchloved.com. c/o Richard Steel and Partners, Alderman House, 12-14 City Road, SO23 8SD.
Published in The Times on Mar. 13, 2019
