Susan Ann (Jefferson) Macdonald

Susan Ann (Jefferson) Macdonald Obituary
MACDONALD Susan Ann (née Jefferson) died peacefully on 5th February 2019, aged 86. Sue is survived by her sister Judy, children, Fraser, Sarah and Charlie, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Widow of the late Col Patrick Macdonald. Cremation will be on Saturday 16th February, at 11am, at West Wiltshire Crematorium, Devizes Road, Semington, Wiltshire, BA14 6HL. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday 4th April, at 11.30am, at the Church of St Mary, Great Eversden, Cambs, BA23. All welcome. No flowers please. Donations to Parkinson's UK.
Published in The Times on Feb. 9, 2019
