WEST Susan Ann. Sue passed away on 28th January 2019. Hugely loved and respected wife, mother, sister and colleague. Sue's contribution to the lives of others will live on. Funeral service will be held on Thursday 14th February, at St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden, at 11am. Donations can be made payable to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Peasgood & Skeates, Shire Hill, Saffron Walden, Essex, CB11 3AQ, or via Sue's In Memory Page at www.peasgoodandskeates.co.uk.
Published in The Times on Feb. 7, 2019