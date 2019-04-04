Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susan BRADBURNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan BRADBURNE

Obituary Condolences

Susan BRADBURNE Obituary
BRADBURNE Susan died peacefully on 28th March 2019, at Ninewells Hospital. Beloved wife of John and mother of Mark and Lorna. Funeral service in Monimail Parish Church on Wednesday 10th April, at 12.45pm, and thereafter to Monimail Cemetery to which all are welcome. Retiring donations, if desired may be made at the church door for Canine Partners and Tayside Leukemia Research Fund. Family flowers only please. Enquiries to William Jordan & Son, tel: 01334 655044.
Published in The Times on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.