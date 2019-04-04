|
BRADBURNE Susan died peacefully on 28th March 2019, at Ninewells Hospital. Beloved wife of John and mother of Mark and Lorna. Funeral service in Monimail Parish Church on Wednesday 10th April, at 12.45pm, and thereafter to Monimail Cemetery to which all are welcome. Retiring donations, if desired may be made at the church door for Canine Partners and Tayside Leukemia Research Fund. Family flowers only please. Enquiries to William Jordan & Son, tel: 01334 655044.
Published in The Times on Apr. 4, 2019