THOMAS AMOS - LANCASTRIA Thomas Amos who served on the Lancastria. She was sunk on 17th June 1940, off the French port of St Nazaire while taking part in Operation Ariel, evacuation of British nationals and troops from France. The largest singleship loss of life in British maritime history. Lancastria had left Liverpool on 14th June, Thomas Amos, not a soldier but a purser in the Merchant Navy, the ship requisitioned by the Royal Navy, he stayed with his ship, to work in the war effort. A good and brave man. He died leaving his young children, Thomas Morgan Amos, Catherine and his wife Miriam (all dec). He is remembered today by his granddaughters he never knew, Lynn Alison Amos and Dr Pauline Avril Spicer née Amos Godspeed All Good Men.
Published in The Times on June 17, 2019