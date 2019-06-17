Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas AMOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas AMOS

In Memoriam Condolences

Thomas AMOS In Memoriam
THOMAS AMOS - LANCASTRIA Thomas Amos who served on the Lancastria. She was sunk on 17th June 1940, off the French port of St Nazaire while taking part in Operation Ariel, evacuation of British nationals and troops from France. The largest singleship loss of life in British maritime history. Lancastria had left Liverpool on 14th June, Thomas Amos, not a soldier but a purser in the Merchant Navy, the ship requisitioned by the Royal Navy, he stayed with his ship, to work in the war effort. A good and brave man. He died leaving his young children, Thomas Morgan Amos, Catherine and his wife Miriam (all dec). He is remembered today by his granddaughters he never knew, Lynn Alison Amos and Dr Pauline Avril Spicer née Amos Godspeed All Good Men.
Published in The Times on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.