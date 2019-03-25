|
|
PEARCE, MA, OXON Thomas Edward Vibert died peacefully, at Rubislaw Park Care Home, Aberdeen, on Friday 1st March. Retired Classics Lecturer at Aberdeen University, son of the late Thomas Vibert Pearce and Edith Jane Legerton Pearce, a muchloved brother and uncle and respected friend of many. At his request Thomas' body has been donated for medical research. A memorial service has been arranged for noon, on 31st May, at St Margaret's, Gallowgate, Aberdeen.
Published in The Times on Mar. 25, 2019