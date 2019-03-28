Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heathfield Funeral Service
Holmrook, Hailsham Road
Heathfield, East Sussex TN21 8AE
01435 862648
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Boulton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Boulton

Obituary Condolences

Timothy Boulton Obituary
BOULTON Timothy died peacefully on 10th March 2019, aged 85, at Sunrise Senior Living, Eastbourne. Formerly of Chelsea and Henley on Thames. Muchloved brother of Anne, uncle of Anna and Kathryn and devoted friend of Rosemary. Funeral service to take place at Eastbourne Crematorium (Main Chapel), on Monday 8th April, at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations, if wished, to 'RNLI' may be made online at www.heathfieldfunerals.co.uk. For further details, please contact Heathfield Funeral Service on 01435 862648.
Published in The Times on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.