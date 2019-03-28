|
BOULTON Timothy died peacefully on 10th March 2019, aged 85, at Sunrise Senior Living, Eastbourne. Formerly of Chelsea and Henley on Thames. Muchloved brother of Anne, uncle of Anna and Kathryn and devoted friend of Rosemary. Funeral service to take place at Eastbourne Crematorium (Main Chapel), on Monday 8th April, at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations, if wished, to 'RNLI' may be made online at www.heathfieldfunerals.co.uk. For further details, please contact Heathfield Funeral Service on 01435 862648.
Published in The Times on Mar. 28, 2019