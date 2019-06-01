|
|
TOM REAY HUTTON 31st May 1919 -
1st June 1999. Born at Beldy, Alston,
Cumbria, he joined the army, serving in
North Africa, Italy and Yugoslavia. He
transferred to the Parachute Regiment
and then to No. 2 Commando thinking
them safer having seen the Sicily
landings. Later, moving to Amersham,
he became a solicitor working firstly at
20, Piccadilly, and then Oxford where
he became senior partner at Halsey
Lightly. He married Joy (dd2017) and
they had three children. Still much
missed.
Published in The Times on June 1, 2019