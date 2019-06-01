Home

TOM REAY HUTTON 31st May 1919 - 1st June 1999. Born at Beldy, Alston, Cumbria, he joined the army, serving in North Africa, Italy and Yugoslavia. He transferred to the Parachute Regiment and then to No. 2 Commando thinking them safer having seen the Sicily landings. Later, moving to Amersham, he became a solicitor working firstly at 20, Piccadilly, and then Oxford where he became senior partner at Halsey Lightly. He married Joy (dd2017) and they had three children. Still much missed.
Published in The Times on June 1, 2019
