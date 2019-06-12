Home

Valerie Ann (née Lawson Brown) died on 8th June 2019, after a short illness. Dearest wife and friend of the late Ronald Waldegrave, muchloved mother of Sarah, Alix, James and Simon, and grandmother of Hugh, John, Guy, Olivia, William, Alex, Holly, Kit, Rosie, Thomas, Clemmie and Annabel. Funeral service at St John the Baptist, Fifield, Nr Burford, Oxfordshire, on Friday 21st June, at 10.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Elizabeth Finn Homes.
Published in The Times on June 12, 2019
