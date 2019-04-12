|
ELTIS Dr Walter Alfred, died peacefully on 5th April 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Shelagh, father of David, Sos and Clare and grandfather of Joe, Alfie, Gwen and Zack. Funeral service at Oxford Crematorium, on Wednesday 17thApril, at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations if wished for Exeter College (Oxford) and the Oxford Hospitals Charity. A memorial service will be held at Exeter College in due course. Enquiries to Edward Carter(FD). Tel: 01235 528293.
Published in The Times on Apr. 12, 2019