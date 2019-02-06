|
|
SELLAR William David Hamilton (David) passed away peacefully on 26th January 2019, at home in Edinburgh, in the devoted care of his family, William David Hamilton Seller MVO, MA, LLB, FRHistS, FSA (Scot), LLD, former Lord Lyon King of Arms (2008-2014), former Senior Lecturer in the Faculty of Law, University of Edinburgh from 1968, where he was latterly an Honorary Fellow. Loving husband of Sue, stepfather to Andrew and father of Duncan, Niall and Gavin, grandfather to Isabella, Ramona, Leonie, Eira and Oran. Cremation service at the Lorimer Chapel, Warriston Crematorium, Edinburgh, at noon, on Saturday 23rd February 2019, followed by a memorial reception at 2pm, at the Playfair Library, Old College, South Bridge, Edinburgh. All welcome.
Published in The Times on Feb. 6, 2019