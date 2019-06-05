Home

COLLINS William James died on 24th May 2019, aged 93. Died at home on Friday 24th May 2019, aged 93. Muchloved stepfather of Morag, Simon and Mark. Much-loved uncle and great uncle. Greatly missed by a large family and his many friends. Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Codford, on Wednesday 12th June 2019, at 2.30pm. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to the Friends of Codford St Mary, c/o I N Newman, 55 Winchester St, Salisbury, SP1 1HL. Tel: 01722 413136.
Published in The Times on June 5, 2019
