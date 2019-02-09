|
OGLETHORPE William (Bill) aged 92, born Lancaster, moved to Downton, Wiltshire, 1966, died peacefully on Monday 28th January 2019. Much-loved husband of Sheila, father of Stuart, Justin and David, grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral service in the Trinity Chapel, Salisbury Cathedral, on Thursday 21st February, at 2.15pm. Family flowers only. Donations welcome, to the Royal School of Church Music, c/o I.N.Newman Ltd, 55 Winchester St, Salisbury, Wilts, SP1 1HL. These will be used to provide bursaries for training young choristers. All enquiries to I.N.Newman Ltd, tel: 01722 413136.
Published in The Times on Feb. 9, 2019