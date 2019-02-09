Home

I N Newman Ltd (Salisbury)
The Griffins, 6a Ashfield Estate, Ashfield Road
Salisbury, Wiltshire SP2 7HL
01722 413136
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
14:15
Trinity Chapel, Salisbury Cathedral
William "Bill" Oglethorpe

William "Bill" Oglethorpe Obituary
OGLETHORPE William (Bill) aged 92, born Lancaster, moved to Downton, Wiltshire, 1966, died peacefully on Monday 28th January 2019. Much-loved husband of Sheila, father of Stuart, Justin and David, grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral service in the Trinity Chapel, Salisbury Cathedral, on Thursday 21st February, at 2.15pm. Family flowers only. Donations welcome, to the Royal School of Church Music, c/o I.N.Newman Ltd, 55 Winchester St, Salisbury, Wilts, SP1 1HL. These will be used to provide bursaries for training young choristers. All enquiries to I.N.Newman Ltd, tel: 01722 413136.
Published in The Times on Feb. 9, 2019
