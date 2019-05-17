|
|
CLARK Yvonne Embrée (Vonnie) (née Bircher) on 11th May 2019, aged 83.
Much-loved widow of E.F. and loving mother of Emma and Edwin. No flowers please. For details of service of thanksgiving please contact A. Abbott & Sons Ltd, Bedford Road, Rushden.
Northamptonshire, NN10 0LZ. Tel: 01933 312142 or email [email protected] CROWE Cyril John (known as John) one time ICI, died 10th May, aged 95. Loving husband to Connie, father to Geoffrey and Brian, father-in-law to Jane and Hilary, and grandfather to Jared and Joel. Funeral service at Tunbridge Wells Crematorium, 2.30pm, Monday 3rd June. Refreshments Wildernesse Golf Club Sevenoaks. All enquiries to Francis Chappell & Sons, tel: 01732 450203.
Published in The Times on May 17, 2019