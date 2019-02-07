Brenda L. Montesano, 58, of Aurora passed away January 17, 2019.

She was born in Ottawa, IL, May 26, 1960, the daughter of the late Edward Buchanan and Sally (Harmon) Perez of Elgin, IL.

Brenda was a very special person who gave of herself to everyone she met. She was an amazing, vivacious, warm, mystical, spiritual, magical person with a generous nature.

Most of Brenda's working career was in the restaurant business as a server, where she would apply her people skills to perfection. A devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece and friend, Brenda is in the hearts of many. She loved and was loved in return.

Brenda is survived by her husband, John E. Montesano; son, Dustin J. Reed (Marissa Kelly), granddaughter Isla J. Reed; her mother, Sally (Javier) Perez, former stepfather, John Halko; sister, Cindy (Martin) Munoz; brothers, James (Linda) Buchanan and Bob Peterson; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Brenda was preceded in death by her father, Edward Buchanan, and brothers, Joe Buchanan and Christopher Peterson.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506 with a visitation one hour prior to the services.

To make a lasting tribute honoring the life of Brenda L. Montesano, the family asks that memorial donations be made to one of the following foundations. To help those in need receive the same compassionate care JourneyCare provided for our family, contributions can be sent to JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025.; or to help fund Lung Cancer research, donations can be sent to the Bonnie J. Addario Lung Cancer Foundation, 1100 Industrial Rd #1, San Carlos, CA 94070. (Donations can be made online for both foundations)



