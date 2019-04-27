DYSON (Ada May):
Peacefully passed away on Tuesday 17.4.2019 at Fiona Stanley Hospital. Beloved wife of Donald Jeffrey (dec). Loving Mum to Russell and Lyndon. Proud Grandmother of Troy and Nadia Dyson, Leigh Dyson and Brittany Pope, Alana and Dion Robeson, Lachlan and Sherelle Thompson, Matthew and Tamara Dyson, Chris and Angeline Dyson, Caitlin and Nigel Sabatino. Great Grandmother of Nixon, Mitchell and Taleisha, Teagan and Callum, Zac and Amber.
Softly within the shadows, there came a gentle call.
With farewells left unspoken, you quietly left us all.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 27, 2019