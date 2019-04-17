|
Currently, the Guest Book for Alec BEANGE is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 20 April 2019.
BEANGE
(Alexander Morgan):
Passed away 15th April. Dearly loved husband of Peg for 70 years. Much loved and respected Dad to Lyn, John, Colin, Anne, Greg, Vicki, Rae and Charlie. Cherished Pop to Pete, Kim, Rod, Sharon, Jodi, Dean, Carli, Josh, Gary, Tom, Bec, Cam, Kim, Megan, Mick, Lewis, Rhiannon, Tom, Cale and Kristin. Beloved Popaguy to Alex, Yas, Mason, Aimee, Frazer, Rhiannon, Jessica, Josh, Holly, Connor, Bronte, Amy, Lachie, Emma and Toby. A life well lived. Gone fishing.
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 17, 2019