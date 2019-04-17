Alec BEANGE

BEANGE
(Alexander Morgan):
Passed away 15th April. Dearly loved husband of Peg for 70 years. Much loved and respected Dad to Lyn, John, Colin, Anne, Greg, Vicki, Rae and Charlie. Cherished Pop to Pete, Kim, Rod, Sharon, Jodi, Dean, Carli, Josh, Gary, Tom, Bec, Cam, Kim, Megan, Mick, Lewis, Rhiannon, Tom, Cale and Kristin. Beloved Popaguy to Alex, Yas, Mason, Aimee, Frazer, Rhiannon, Jessica, Josh, Holly, Connor, Bronte, Amy, Lachie, Emma and Toby. A life well lived. Gone fishing.

Published in The West Australian on Apr. 17, 2019
