DEMPSTER
(Alice Josephine):
Born Madras India August 1948, died Perth May 2019. Passed away peacefully on the 2nd May surrounded by loving family. Loving wife of Duncan, devoted mother and mother-in-law of Nicholas and Kristen, Lucas and Tanya, Samuel, Emily and much loved grandmother of Thomas, Amelia and Harrison.
DEMPSTER (Alice):
Our beautiful Mum and Nannie, thank you for all your love and care you've given us. You will be missed so much. Goodbye and enjoy the peace you deserve, we will always love you.
Nick, Krissy, Tom, Harry and Millie.
Published in The West Australian on May 4, 2019