READ (Allan Maxwell ): Beloved husband of Mardy-Ann, loving father of Katharine, Melissa, Andrew and Lorelei and fun loving and doting grandfather of Saskia, Joshua, Daniel, Tasanee, Kade, Caitlyn, Amelia and Logan. Fantastic father in-law to Mike and Priyada. He was so very proud of his family, whom he loved so much. Forever in our hearts, forever adored, you will be unbelievably missed.
A private funeral will be held as per Allan's wishes.
Please consider a donation to the Motor Neurone Disease Association.
