GOULIOS Angelo
(Angel Gulev):
Dearly loved and devoted husband of Chrisanthy for 60 years. Much loved father to Helen and husband Les, Conie and partner Cosimo, and Stephen and partner Joanne. Cherished grand father of Suzie and husband Izzy, Stephanie and partner Wayne, Sarah and partner Jordan, Elise (dec) and Jack (dec).
Now at peace with God after a wonderful life filled with his family, friends and community.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 20, 2019